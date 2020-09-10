Man hacks wife and kills self thinking she is dead

A man has committed suicide after hacking his wife. He committed suicide after thinking that she is dead. The shocking incident is reported from Ramkrishna Pally in Mana Charin in Bankura district in West Bengal.

Surjo Sarkar, a 36-year-old man has hacked his wife with a dagger after a fight, following which he died of suicide .Sarkar lost his job during the lockdown, following which he went into depression. He often used to have fights with his wife Aparna.

As per police, on Tuesday evening, Aparna went to her father’s place along with their three daughters and Surjo went to visit a tantric. Surjo called Aparna and asked her to come to the tantric as well but she refused.

Following this, Surjo went to Aparna’s father’s place,and brought her and their daughters home. As they continued to fight, Surjo hacked his wife with a small dagger and he hung himself in the same room.