The Indian Railway has announced more passenger train services. The North Western Railway has announced that it will operate 8 more trains from September 12.

Earlier the North Western Railway has announced 6 passenger train services from September 12. The booking for these trains will begin from September 10.

The new trains announced are Jabalpur-Ajmer , Prayagraj- Jaipur, Dibrugarh-Lalgarh and Yeshwantpur- Bikaner.