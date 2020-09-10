State government decided to hand over the Covid patients body to family for cremation

The state government has decided to hand over the bodies of Covid-19 patients to families for cremation. The Rajasthan state government has decided this. The health department have directed to hand over the body of COVID infected patients to their family and to get the cremation done by completely following the medical protocol.

“The government apart from being alert and cautious is also sensitive. Knowing the intention of the general public, the Chief Minister has directed the department to hand over the dead body of COVID infected patient to the family members and get the cremation done by taking full caution. COVID pandemic is spreading rapidly in the entire country and in such a situation the general public has to be very cautious. Any kind emotional negligence could prove fatal to the general public,” said Dr Raghu Sharma, the state Health Minister .

As per the guidelines issued by the government, the dead body could be given to the family members without waiting for the test report. It is also not necessary to conduct an autopsy of each dead body. If post mortem is done for any specific reasons, then it should be done as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India especially to prevent infection.

There should not be more than 20 people during the cremation. During the cremation, it will be necessary to wear PPE kit, gloves, mask, maintaining social distance along with to fully comply with all the other protocols. No permission from anybody is required to take a body from one district to another, the guidelines states.