“Sushant was problematic” ; Anurag Kashyap opens up about working with SSR !!!

Mumbai ; Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took social media to make an explosive revelation as he admitted about not wanting to work with Sushant Singh Rajput.The filmmaker replied to a user who questioned the role of “Bollywood” in SSR’s tragic demise and shared screenshots of his conversation with the late actor’s manager.The director also shared his chats with the late actor’s manager, explaining that he had refused to work with Sushant for his “own reasons”.

Anurag also asked about the actor’s family and also explained not casting him in a film. He asks if Sushant has family and on being informed that he has sisters, he asks whether they are younger or older and married. “It must be so hard on them,” he says.About not casting Sushant, he explains: “I never shared and never asked me what happened.. Yeah I walked away from because Mukesh told me Sushant wanted to do my film.. Then Sushant ghosted me And I shelved the film.”

I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May .. havent don’t it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons .. https://t.co/g4fLmI5g9h pic.twitter.com/cHSqRhW9BD — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 9, 2020

He further shared another screenshot of his conversation with the manager on June 14 when SSR was discovered dead from his Bandra residence.