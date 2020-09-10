‘Tantrik Baba’ RAPED a woman on the guise of “conceiving a child” !!!

Bhopal: A ‘tantrik baba’ assaulted a woman on the pretext of treatment for conceiving a child in Madhya Pradesh. Police arrested the baba, in-laws and husband of the woman after a complaint by the woman.All the accused have been sent to jail. The rape victim was taken to baba by her in-laws as she could not conceive the child.

The accused baba has been identified as Kallu alias Kalla Shah. Police have booked the woman’s husband and in-laws under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for harassment and conspiracy.Initially, the police arrested the victim’s husband and mother-in-law in the case. Later, baba also fell into the police net. The accused baba had applied for bail in the court of Additional Session Judge Tripti Sharma. The prosecution had opposed the bail citing the serious nature of the crime. The judge later rejected the bail after analysing the case diary and prosecution’s argument.