Air India announces special flights for Indian expats

The public sector airline company in India, Air India has announced special flights for Indian expats.

The Air India has announced special evacuation charter flight to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals from Basra in Iraq to New Delhi on September 17. The flight is under Vande Bharat Mission.

All the travellers are also required to visit https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration to submit a self-declaration form at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel and https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/covid-19-exemption-internation… for applying for exemption from quarantine.

The Indian Embassy said an update regarding the purchase of tickets will be made in due course of time.