Amazing!!! A device to track your home appliances!!! Read more…

We’ve all been faced with the problem of forgetting where the dryer placed or any other things. That’s just one example of inefficient home appliance use, and it’s probably one that most people would like to avoid if they could. A new device promises to let you do just that. Best of all, you wouldn’t need to replace your existing appliances.

The researchers of Cornell University found a new device showed nearly 96 percent accuracy in identifying 17 different activities – including dripping faucets, an exhaust fan, an electric kettle, a refrigerator, and a range hood – in five houses over two days. VibroSense could also distinguish five different stages of appliance usage with an average accuracy of more than 97 percent. The laser was pointed at an interior wall at the centre of a single-story home, and at the ceiling in a two-storey house.

The device is primarily useful in single-family houses because in buildings such as a block of flats it could pick up activities in neighbouring homes, presenting a potential privacy risk. Since this system can detect both the occurrence of an indoor event, as well as the time of an event, it could be used to estimate electricity and water-usage rates, and provide energy-saving advice for homeowners. It could also prevent water and electrical waste, as well as electrical failures such as short circuits in home appliances.