“Bail Rejected” ; Special Court rejects Rhea’s Bail Plea and orders to remain in Jail !!!

New Delhi ; The bail plea of prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday, was rejected by the special court in Mumbai on Friday. Rhea Chakraborty will now remain in jail till September 22.

Rhea has been in Mumbai’s Byculla jail since Wednesday (September 9). The actress was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday (September 8) for allegedly arranging drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. If found guilty, Rhea will face up to 10 years in jail. Along with the Chakraborty siblings, Sushant’s house manager, Samuel Miranda, and his staff, Dipesh Sawant, have also been arrested by the central agency.

Judge GB Gurao dictated the order of bail. There are six accused who were seeking bail – drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and his staffer Dipesh Sawant – including Rhea and Showik Chakraborty. Arguments of both the prosecution and all the defence lawyers were included and then the judge announced his order.In her bail plea, Rhea Chakraborty had stated that she is innocent and accused the NCB of “falsely implicating” her in the case. She also stated that she was “forced into making self-incriminatory confessions” on the day of her arrest.

On Thursday, the court heard Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde appeal for bail. After the lawyers of the accused completed their arguments on the bail plea, the Public Prosecutor, speaking for the NCB, argued that they wanted the accused to continue being in judicial custody as their investigation is going on.