Bangladesh Cricketers passed away after being struck by “lightning” !!!

Bangladesh ; In a very unfortunate incident, Mohammad Nadim and Mizanur Rahman, two aspiring teenage cricketers from Bangladesh, died tragically on Thursday as they were struck by lightning. The cricketers, who were playing football in a stadium in Gaza, as their cricket practice was halted due to rain, lost their lives due to a lightning strike.Mohammad Palash, a witness, while speaking the media, shared details from the incident where he saw three players collapse on the ground after being struck by lightning. The players were taken to the nearby hospital by other players present over there in an attempt to save their lives. However, Mohammad Nadim and Mizanur Rahman could not survive and succumbed to their injuries.

Such cases in the country are not a rarity but a serious cause of concern. Lightning has also been included as a natural disaster by Bangladesh. Lightning fatalities ratio in the country is 0.9% amongst every 10,00,000 people. Earlier this year, at least 25 people lost their lives after a lightning strike, in a day. In another such horrendous incident, 82 people died on a single day in May 2016.

Most such cases are reported when the victims are outdoors during the afternoon and evening time. The mode of death has become a major point of concern for the country and has left its citizens in worry. Lightning strike catches one unprecedented and there are also not a lot of precautions to combat the risk of it.