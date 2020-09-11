DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSInternationalHome & GardenBusinessLife StyleFoodFunny

“Basmati Rice” Sack Tote Bags Sold Online in Chicago ; Creates Waves in Social Media !!!

Sep 11, 2020, 02:22 pm IST

Chicago ; The internet is pretty much waved after a picture of a basmati rice sack tote bag went viral on social media. This particular bag is being sold online in Chicago and Nurhan, a Twitter user, shared a screenshot of it.”Royal basmati rice. Premium aged rice. Naturally aromatic from the foothills of the Himalayas,” are the lines printed on the sack. “Tote made from a basmati rice bag,” reads the description provided by the website.

The tweet has gone crazy viral on Twitter with over 74,000 likes and around 10,000 retweets. The comments section of the post is filled with several opinions and views that people shared about the basmati rice bag.”Honestly, I appreciate the upcycling and eco-friendly aspect of it. And this type of packing material has been used for both necessity and fashion forever,” a user said.

 

