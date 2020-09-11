BSF shoots dead 2 drug peddlers from Pakistan!!! Read more…

Rajasthan:- Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead two armed smugglers near Sriganganagar in Rajasthan Tuesday night. BSF troopers seized arms and ammunition, drugs, and Pakistani currency from the drug peddlers who tried to cross the border fence.

The shooting comes less than three weeks after the BSF shot dead five intruders, who were trying to cross over to Indian territory from Pakistan, in a village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.An AK-series rifle and a pistol were recovered from the site where the intruders were killed near Dal village of Bhikhiwind sub-division in the district.

The BSF found two pistols, 28 rounds of ammunition, eight packets of narcotics, a one-night vision device, Rs 13,000 in Pakistani, one national identity card no 31103-7254202-1 in the name of Shahbaz Ali S/o Mustaq Ahmed along with the bodies of the intruders.