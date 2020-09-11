Cats Recreate ‘Lion King’ Scene while Fighting on Rooftop ; Video goes viral….!!!

The famous fight between Mufasa and his evil brother Scar on the edge of the cliff in the 1994 movie The Lion King is unforgettable.The real-live footage of two cats going at each other on a rooftop, very much similar to the tragic scene in which the Lion King Mufasa, betrayed by his own brother, loses his life. The resemblance is exceptional.The video clip that has now gone viral on Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites show the two cats relentlessly fighting each other.

Praises to the person who captured the drama on camera.Throughout the clip, the famous music from the said movie is superimposed over the original mews of the cats and the playback shows frame by frame comparison between the cat fight and the lion fight.

In the movie, Mufasa’s son Simba, who was also cheated by his uncle Scar, blames himself for his father’s demise and runs away. He returns from exile years later, with his friends Timon and Pumba to take his revenge and reclaim his throne.While we couldn’t find Simba in the video, we do hope that the cat landed safely and would live to fight another day.