City police commissioner tests positive for Covid-19

A senior IPS officer in the state has been tested positive for Covid-19. Anuj Sharma, the Kolkata city police commissioner has tested positive for Covid-19. Sharma himself confirmed the news. He will remain in self-isolation.

The 52-year-old IPS officer has been feeling unwell for the past few days.

Sharma had attended the “Police Day” programme held at the state secretariat on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other senior officials.

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Kolkata Police, Goutam Mahato, succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday. Altogether 20 personnel of the city police force have lost their lives due to coronavirus infection till date.