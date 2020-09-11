Country announces its decision on resuming international passenger flights

Country has announced its decision on resuming international passenger flight services. Saudi Arabia has announced the decision.

Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah, Minister of Health in Saudi Arabia has said that the resumption of suspended international flights is subject to continuous assessment on the basis of the extent of the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

“Accordingly, an appropriate decision will be taken based on the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman,” he said.

“As long as there are still cases of coronavirus infection, precautions have to be taken to ensure the health and safety of all,” he added.

Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended all international flight services on March 15 .