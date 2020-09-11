Covid-19 Updates: 221 recoveries in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Friday has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry 235 new cases of coronavirus along with recoveries has reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases mounted to 121,287. The death toll is firm at death 205.

4,071 additional tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, taking the total tests done so far to 680,633 tests. There are 43 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total patients in the hospital to 375.

7 patients were admitted to intensive care, bringing the total number of cases receiving medical care in intensive care currently to 50.