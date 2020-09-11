Covid-19 Updates: 465 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated about the coronavirus situation in the country.

757 new cases of coronavirus, along with 465 recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 85 expatriate workers, 668 contacts of active cases, and 4 travel related.

The total number of recoveries climbed to 51,819. The death toll stands at 207. 11,728 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on September 10 in Bahrain.

There are currently 28 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 93 cases receiving treatment. 5,688 cases are stable out of a total of 5,716 active cases.