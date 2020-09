The Health Ministry in Saudi Arabia has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. Saudi Arabia reported 687 new cases of coronavirus along with 935 recoveries and 24 deaths.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases in Saudi Arabia has rised to 324,407. The total number of recoveries climbed to 300,933. The death toll climbed to 4,213.

Mecca reported 72 new COVID-19 infections, Dammam 49, Jeddah 48, and the capital Riyadh detected 37 new infections.