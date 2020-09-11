Covid-19 Updates: 96,551 new coronavirus cases in India

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, 96,551 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single day cases reported in the country.

The country also recorded the highest deaths in a day with 1,2019 fatalities. The death toll has rised to 76,271. This was the second day in a row that a record spike was recorded in both cases and deaths.

The total case tally stands at 4,562,414 including 9,43,480 active cases. Total recoveries stand at 35,42,663.

Maharashtra, the most affected state in the country, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu