Deaf-dumb friends set themselves on fire after sending WhatsApp message to the groups!!!

HYDERABAD: Two deaf and dumb friends, committed suicide by setting themselves ablaze in Nalgonda district. Before committing suicide they shared a selfie video to their friends, on a WhatsApp group. Sheikh Mastanvali,27, and N. Ashwini,20, both were colleagues in a logistic company in Hyderabad. Mastanvali and Ashwini was missing for days. Ashwini, who is a native of Nizamabad district has been residing in a room at Mehdipatnam, and Mastanvali who is native of Guntur district, he too has been residing in a different room in Mehadipatnam. Aswini’s family members lodged a missing complaint and during the investigation they came to know that Sheikh Mastanvali is also missing.

They both by keeping their mobile phones switched off, visitedthe surrounding areas of Nagarjunasaga using a bike. On Wednesday night, they turned one of their mobile phones on and recorded a selfie video, in a sign language. They shared it to their friends on a Whatsapp group, and its members are also deaf and dumb. In the message they said that no one is responsible for their death and they both are committing suicide for their respective individual problems. Using the location already shared on Whatsapp, some of the members in that group hired a cab and reached Haliya in Nalgonda district. They found two burnt bodies. Mastanvali is already married and other deceased is unmarried.