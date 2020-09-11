“Fun guy with no ego”:- Akshay Kumar reveals that he drinks cow urine everyday!!! Read more…

New Delhi:- Akshay Kumar posted a video from a recent live Instagram session with wildlife adventurer Bear Grylls and actor Huma Qureshi, his co-star in the upcoming movie Bell Bottom. In the video actor admits that he drinks cow urine every day “for Ayurvedic reasons”. He is seen replying to Qureshi’s question on how Grylls convinced him to drink “elephant poop tea” while filming for Grylls’ show called ‘Into the Wild‘. Kumar also said he was too “excited” to get worried about having elephant poop tea and that he knew he was in safe hands.

“I don’t know how we ended up doing that (having ‘elephant poop tea’) but it wasn’t too bad…” stated Grylls on the live. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor-com-politician Rajinikanth have also early featured in Grylls’ show. The episode featuring Kumar will premiere on 11 September on Discovery Plus app and on 14 September on the Discovery Channel.

Kumar and Grylls spoke about their experiences while shooting in the Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve in Karnataka for the show. The Special 26 actor said he has requested Grylls for “another sequel” if this one does well. Grylls praised Kumar in the video, saying he was a