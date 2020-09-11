Hilarious!!! Alligator turns out to an inflatable pool float!!! Read more…

Florida:- A woman called 911 after her husband spotted an alligator in the shed while he fetched boxes outside their apartment. They were panic and because of it the woman can’t even tell the exact size of the reptile, she described it to be “big”.

Deputy Trexler went to the apartment by the information given by the woman about an alligator in a storage shed. He came… he saw… he conquered the beast. He even knocked the wind out of it. Literally. The alligator turned out to be a pool floatie. However, what looked like an alligator only turned out to be an inflatable pool float. Pictures of the hilarious encounter were shared by the official Twitter account of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office while describing the incident.

The photos with the pool floatie alligator were being shared online, the bizarre incident has amused many. “Heroism and humor. Our wonderful Polk County Sheriffs are the best!” many commented on the post like this.