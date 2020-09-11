‘It’s going to be a matter of weeks’: US on 3-year blockade of Qatar by GCC countries

The US administration is hopeful about easing the 3-year blockade imposed on Qatar by other GCC countries. David Schenker, the top US diplomat for the Middle East, has expressed that the blockade will be lifted in weeks.

“There is some movement. I would like to say that it’s going to be a matter of weeks,” David Schenker, said at the Brookings Institution.

“There’s not been a fundamental shift that makes this that we’re going to push the door open right now, but in our talks we’re detecting a little more flexibility,” he said.

Schenker also made it clear that the United States has been speaking with all sides but that the key players still had issues dividing them.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt in June 2017 severed diplomatic ties with Qatar and imposed an aviation embargo on Qatar. They accused that Qatar has ties with adical Islamists as well as Iran. But Qatar vehemently denies all allegations.

Qatar in July won a ruling at the International Court of Justice as it fights airspace restrictions by the other Arab states.