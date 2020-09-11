‘King of Biriyani” : Jaffer Bhai dies at 80 in Mumbai…

Mumbai: Jaffer Bhai, the founder of Delhi Darbar restaurant and Mumbai hotelier Jaffer Mansuri, passed away at the age of 80. He was not keeping well for a long time and was recently admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The cruel hands of death have snatched away Jaffer Bhai, the King of Delhi Darbar Restaurant.

He was not keeping well for some time and was recently tested COVID positive too. While no official statement has been issued in the context, Times Food pays homage for his sudden demise and is thankful for his impeccable contribution to the world of biryani.

Film producer Atul Kasbekar commented, “Proper legend this man. Spent so so many happy memories at his places. RIP sir.” Jaffer Bhai is a loved one for many foodies. Many popular people’s shared their sadness for the demise of legend Jaffer Bhai through their twitter accounts He was ailing for quite some time and was placed on ventilator since 2nd September in Breach Candy Hospital.