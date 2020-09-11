Popular Bollywood actor tests positive for Covid-19

A popular Bollywood actor has been tested positive for Covid -19. Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and mild fever and I got myself tested for Covid-19. Unfortunately the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and authorities, I have been advised to home quarantine,” the Aftab Shivdasani tweeted.

I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can’t emphasis more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible,” he added.