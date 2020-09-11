‘Robbery’ at famous temple in Karnataka ; The bodies of priests were found beheaded inside the temple!!!

Karnataka: Three temple priests were brutally murdered and looted from the famous Sri Arakeshwara temple in Gattalu in Mandya city. The bodies of priests Ganesh, Prakash and Anand were found from the temple premises. Their heads were smashed with a large boulder.

The incident happened on Thursday night. During a robbery attempt, three priests who were sleeping in the temple were brutally killed. The incident came to light when the villagers opened the temple gates on Friday morning. The initial conclusion of the police is that he was killed by hit on the head with a rock or a deadly weapon while they were asleep.Three large treasure chests in the temple were taken out and money was stolen. The gang stole the notes from the treasury. Priests regularly sleep in the temple. Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has expressed condolences over the death of priests. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh each has been announced for the families of the deceased.

It is stated that the attack took place in his sleep and that all three were killed at the time. Police suspect that the robbery attempt may have been carried out by more than three people. The three treasures of the temple have been taken out and pierced.The shrine of the temple has also been demolished.Police suspect that the robbers may have entered the shrine in search of more valuable items after taking the money from the swindler. Mandya police have used the services of a police dog and forensic experts to find the culprits. More evidence is being gathered from the crime scene. Mandya East police are investigating the case.