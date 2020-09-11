Saying “Guruvayurappa save me” is shirk and is a bigger sin than adultery; “Kerala preacher calls for ‘caliphate’!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala preacher Mujahid Balussery, who is known for giving hate speeches, has once again come under the monitor after he called for ‘caliphate’ in the state as Hindu and Christian groups raise alarm over the threat.In one of his videos, Balussery can be heard inciting so-called ‘Mujahids’ to convert Kerala into a ‘caliphate’. “Send all Muslims of Kerala to Mujahid mosques just on Fridays and we can turn Kerala into an Islamic State within 10 years,”.We have a duty here. If we shut down some of the other Muslim religious branches in Kerala and bring them under Mujahids, we can turn Kerala into Islamic State within 10 years. A man can be morally perfect in every way but will be denied heaven if he worships other gods”,He says.

Because saying ‘Guruvayurappa save me’ is shirk and is a bigger sin than adultery, homosexuality or lending money for interest and the person will go to hell.If you donate money to a Hindu temple or festival, you’re encouraging shirk which is the gravest sin. You wouldn’t donate money to a brothel or a pub, ” the preacher says in the video.Last week, controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik said that Indian Muslims cannot practice their faith, they should do Hijra. “If you have the means to go to a Muslim majority country that would be the best he said while adding that he did expect that all Indian Muslims would leave the country,” Naik said.

He further said that those Muslims who could not move out of India should go to states which are lenient towards Muslims. “The best state I can think of for Muslims is Kerala adding that all the three major religions-Hindus, Muslims and Christians each accounted for about one-third of the population of Kerala,” he added.