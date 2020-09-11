Total coronavirus cases reaches 88,337 in Oman

The Health Ministry in Oman has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. Till now 88,337 coronavirus cases has been reported in the country. The death toll has reached at 762. Till now 536 Omanis has died from the coronavirus infection while 226 foreign residents has died.

Some 54,831 Omanis have so far been infected with the virus against 33,506 foreigners. Foreigners make up 2 million of Oman’s total population of about 5 million.

Of the overall COVID-19 patients in the sultanate, males have accounted for 64,372 cases against 23,965 among females.