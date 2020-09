The Health Ministry in Kuwait has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 653 new cases of coronavirus was reported in Kuwait in the past 24 hours along with 620 recoveries and 1 death. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 93,475.

The death toll has reached at 557. Kuwait’s total virus tests have reached 668,005 after 4,870 tests have been done over the past 24 hours. The overall recoveries in Kuwait have reached 83,66.