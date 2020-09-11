Two Coronavirus-infected prisoners evaded from Pune jail…

PUNE:- Two undertrial COVID-19 positive prisoners escaped from a temporary jail in Yerawada Central Prison, Pune early morning. Both inmates were kept into a quarantine facility of the jail. They were in a room in the COVID care center for the temporary prison.

They escaped from the prison by cut open the grill bars of the window. The inmates who test positive at the central jail as well as the temporary facility are treated there. There were a total of 20 patients in that room. The incident came to light at around 1 am on Thursday. Jail authorities have converted a hostel building into a temporary prison where new prisoners are kept in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 inside the jail. Earlier, too, five inmates had escaped the facility by cutting the bars of the windows. The police initiated search to nab the escapists.