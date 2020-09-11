World Suicide Prevention Day: Man Hangs Himself in Covid-19 Observation Centre!!!

Pathanamthitta; September 10 is observed as the World Suicide Prevention Day across the world.It might be no coincidence, but it happened in a Covid-19 observation centre in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, where an under observation 41-year-old person died by suicide on Thursday.

Nishanth was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the Covid observation centre run by the state government. The authorities said he was restless for a few days as he used to consume liquor regularly. But in the observation centre, he could not get liquor resulting in the development of withdrawal symptoms in him.

On Thursday morning, he spoke to his wife over the phone and said that he will commit suicide.Incidentally, Kerala stands in the fifth position in terms of suicides in India. A total of 8,556 suicides were reported in the state in 2019, while the number was 8,237 in 2018.