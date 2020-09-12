Alarming !!! BSF found AK-47, M-16 Rifles near Indo-Pak border!!!

Chandigarh:- The Border Security Force seized a cache of arms and ammunition, including three AK-47 and two M-16 rifles, from a field along the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab’s. The BSF found the arms and ammunition from a bag which was lying dumped on a field, close to the border around 7:00 am, a BSF official said.

Six magazines of AK-47 and 91 rounds, four magazines of M-16 rifles and 57 rounds, two pistols with four magazines and 20 rounds were also recovered along with the weapons. The weapons were found packed neatly in plastic bags. The weapons were recovered from different spots in the field. The arms and ammunition were allegedly sent by elements wanting to destabilize the country from neighboring nations through Abohar in Ferozepur district in Punjab, along the international border with Pakistan, officials claimed.

