Anuradha Paudwal’s son passes away at 35…

Aditya Paudwal son of renowned playback singer Anuradha Paudwal, passed away at the age of 35. He was suffering from kidney ailments from the last few months and breathed his last at a hospital. Aditya was a music composer, arranger, and music producer.

Confirming the news, singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan shared a post on Instagram in which he wrote, “Devastated hearing this news!! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more! What an amazing musician, what a lovely human being with a beautiful sense of humour! We have collaborated on so many projects! Just can’t come to terms with this! Prayers for his family! Love you Aditya… will miss you.”

Singer Aditi Singh Sharma also shared a picture of the late musician and extended her condolences to Anuradha Paudwal. “What an incredibly talented musician and such a fun & humble guy. I recorded ‘Pyar Karnewale’ with him a few years ago… What a delight to work with & to be around. We have lost an amazing musician and an awesome human being today. I pray for your soul to rest in peace, dear Aditya,” she wrote.