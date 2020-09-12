Bombay HC claims that freedom of speech and expression not an absolute right !!! Read more …

Bombay:- The Bombay High Court said that the freedom of speech and expression provided for in article 19 of the constitution was not an absolute right. The court made the observation by a decline to grant provisional protection from arrest to a woman accused by Mumbai for allegedly making offensive remarks on Twitter against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and her son Aditya Thackeray. She was arrested in August this year and released on bail in the FIR case filed against her by BKC Cybercrime Police.

While seeking meantime relief, attorney Chandrachud told the court the case was “the rarest of the few” as Holey was now targeted by all of her tweets. His client’s rights under article 19 of the constitution were violated, he said. It has now reached a political color and for every tweet, he has registered an FIR. The bench, however, recalled that the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19 was not absolute. “Maybe the citizens feel that freedom of speech and expression is an absolute right, without any restrictions,” said the bench.