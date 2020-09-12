Breaking News : Shiv Sena’s Kamlesh Kadam,arrested for assaulting retired Navy officer !!!

Mumbai: A 62-year-old retired Navy officer was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers after he forwarded a cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp on Friday.Sharma was attacked in Lokhandwala Complex area in suburban Kandivali.Four people including Shiv Sena’s Kamlesh Kadam have been arrested so far in connection with attack on a retired Navy officer today said Mumbai Police.An FIR had been registered in Samta Nagar Police Station, Mumbai against Kadam and his 8-10 associates for beating up a former Navy officer.



Madan Sharma told that he was attacked by 8 to 10 people after he received threatening calls for a message that he had forwarded.“I have worked for the nation my entire life. A government like this should not exist,” said Sharma.The daughter of the retired officer also slammed the Mumbai Police saying the cops came to their residence and insisted on taking her father with them.Sharma sustained an eye injury and is being treated at the hospital.Reacting to the incident, BJP and opposition leader in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock and appealed to the state’s Chief Minister to take action against the accused people.