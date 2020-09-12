China may hand over the 5 missing men!!! Read more…

Damai:- The five youths from Arunachal Pradesh who crossed the border to the Chinese side earlier this month would be handed back to India on Saturday. The five youths from the Tagin tribe, who used to work as porters for the Indian Army, had gone missing on September 2 reportedly from Sera-7 on the Indian side of the McMohan line bifurcating Arunachal Pradesh and Tibet autonomous region (TAR) of China.

A brother of one of the youths posted on social media that they had been ‘abducted’ by PLA. The Chinese PLA has confirmed to the Indian Army to hand over the youths from Arunachal Pradesh to our side. The handing over is likely to take place anytime 12 September 2020 at a designated location. The disappearance of the youths and the allegation of their ‘abduction’ by PLA had added to the heightened tension between both countries

By persistent efforts of the India Army, 5 hunters of Upper Subansiri, will finally return on 12 September. PLA will hand them over to India in Damai, China.