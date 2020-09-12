COVID-19:- North Korea SOF got shoot-to-kill orders!!! Read more…

North Korea:- In an attempt to prevent the deadly coronavirus entering the country from China, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has issued hoot-to-kill orders. The impoverished crumbling health system in North Korea, they would struggle to cope with a major virus outbreak. North Korea has not confirmed a single case of the disease that has swept the world since first emerging in China. The North introduced a new buffer zone, one or two kilometers up on the Chinese border.

The border closure had effectively “accelerated the effects” of economic sanctions imposed on the North over its nuclear programs. The isolated country is also grappling with the aftermath of Typhoon Maysak, with its state media reporting more than 2,000 houses have been destroyed or inundated. It is to be noted that North Korea has sealed its border with China in January in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. North Korea’s decision to seal the borders lead to increasing demand for smuggled goods. The problem has forced to authorities to take swift, strict action.