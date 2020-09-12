Drugs worth Rs 27 Lakh seized in Noida…Bigger networks revealed!!! Read more…

NODIA: 5 men allegedly linked to a bigger narcotics supplying group in Delhi were arrested in Noida after being caught with over 4 kg of drugs worth 27 lakh which was seized .

The arrested men were involved in supply of drugs in Noida as well as some posh areas of the national capital and operated via phone and online communication. “There has been illegal use of narcotics in the Delhi-NCR region. We had got a tip-off regarding these men and their link to a larger network of illegal narcotics trade in the region, the police have seized 4.5 kg of high-quality narcotic substance from them. It’s an expensive variety and the seized contraband is estimated to be worth 27 lakh,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

Posh areas of national capital Delhi and educational institutions were chief target areas of the accused, citing preliminary investigation. The arrested men have been identified as Himanshu Pawar, Rohit Singh, Aman Shrivastava, Vishal Tiwari, all residents of Noida, and Prince, a resident of Delhi. The police have also captured a Delhi-registered Maruti Swift car used by them. An FIR has been filed against them at the Sector 20 police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.