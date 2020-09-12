“Earthquake-prone area”:- Within 4 hours 8 earthquakes hit Palghar, Maharashtra!!!

Maharastra:- Palghar district in Maharashtra witnessed eight low-intensity earthquakes within four hours. The earthquakes were in the range of 2.2 to 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The earthquake tremors were felt in Dahanu and Talasari tehsils of Palghar. No loss of life was reported so far, the officials have said. The first earthquake was recorded at 3:29 am; it was followed by 3.5 and 3.6 magnitude quakes at 3:57 am and 7:6 am, respectively.

These three earthquakes, which were above 3.0 magnitude, five others were experienced between 3 am and 7 am. Their magnitude was in the range of 2.2 to 2.8. These two regions have been experiencing low-intensity earthquakes over the last few days. Mock drills will be carried out in the villages to make people aware of the dos and don’ts. The district authorities released an audio message, asking the villagers in Dahanu region to remain alert as they reside in the “earthquake-prone” area.

Big tents have been set up on open grounds in the villages of these two tehsils so that local residents can move in there if they feel unsafe in their houses. The last week’s tremors caused collapse of walls of some houses in Dahanu and Talasari, while several other houses had developed cracks. Palghar’s Dahanu area has been experiencing such tremors since November 2018, with most of them centered around Dundalwadi village.