Exciting!!! COVAXIN trials on animals found successful….

New Delhi: Animal trials of Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin, showed successful results and generated robust immune responses.

This indigenous vaccine is one of the front runners in the race for a coronavirus vaccine in the country. Bharat Biotech has said in a release that it developed and assessed the protective efficacy and immunogenicity of an inactivated Sar-CoV-2 vaccine (BBV152) or Covaxin in rhesus macaques. Twenty macaques were divided into four groups of five animals each.

“One group was administered a placebo while three groups were immunised with three different vaccine candidates at 0 and 14 days. All the macaques were challenged with SARS-CoV-2 14 days after the second dose. The protective response was observed with increasing SARS-CoV-2 specific IgG and neutralising antibody titres from third week post-immunisation,” the drug company said.

Bharat Biotech had received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to conduct the Phase-II trials earlier this month. It had announced in June that it successfully developed Covaxin in collaboration with ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).