EXPOSED ; Police Officer Caught on Camera Robbing a Dead Man’s House !!!

California ; A sheriff’s deputy in Orange County, has been caught on camera robbing a recently dead pensioner’s home, just weeks after attending the scene in response to the emergency call reporting the man’s death.Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it is investigating 12-year force veteran Steve Hortz, who is accused of break into the unoccupied home and helping himself to the dead man’s two safes, ceiling fans, a rifle case, and other miscellaneous items.

An attorney for the deadman contacted the sheriff’s department to report the missing items and shared the security camera footage.Hortz reportedly went to the home on July 20 after receiving a call that the homeowner in his 70s had apparently died of natural causes. Hortz revisited the home on three separate occasions in late July and August.On the first occasion, he arrived in uniform and unlocked the property, while on the two subsequent occasions he arrived in civilian clothes to steal the place.