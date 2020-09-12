Fire breaks out in a multi-storey plastic factory, Delhi !!!

New Delhi:- A fire broke out at a plastic factory in Delhi’s Inderlok area. The fire was reported at the multi-storey building at Shahzada Bagh area of Inderlok. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that a call about the fire was received at around 9.20 am and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze has been brought under control. The building comprises ground plus three floors, according to the fire department. No casualty has been reported so far. The cause of the fire is suspected to be an electric short-circuit, officials said. Even as 40 fire tenders fought the blaze, a boiler in the building exploded, trapping four persons, including two firemen. The building caved-in injuring four workers and two firefighters. Fire officials said that the building has major safety issues such as closed exits, and contained hazardous chemicals.