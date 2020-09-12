DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternationalAutomobile

Frightening footage of trucks being overturned in the highway….

Hurricane winds caused major havoc in Southern Utah flipping at least 45 semi-trucks onto their side and injuring four drivers. Highways were closed after winds of up to 120km/h pulled down trees, cut off power and destroyed property around Salt Lake City.

Farmington City was declared a state of emergency after the winds caused severe property damage and killed at least one person. Video was released of two trucks, one that had already flipped on its side, as another passing truck joined it.

Utah Highway Patrol were monitoring Interstate 15 where restrictions had been placed on high-profile vehicles due to the strong winds when the incident unfolded.The Utah highway patrol advised drivers to avoid Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County to the Idaho border due to numerous closures along the highway for overturned semi trucks. Drivers already out and about were advised to remain inside their vehicles due to flying debris.

