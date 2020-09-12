Hit & Run; Businessman hits cyclist to death with SUV !!!

New Delhi:- A cyclist was killed after he was hit by a Range Rover driven by a Delhi businessman. The victim has been identified as Sanjesh Awasthi. The businessman then tried to fool the police after the death of the victim. The accused businessman told police that he found the cyclist lying on the road unconscious and he took him to the hospital for treatment.

The accident took place when Awasthi was cycling to work from his Faridabad residence in the morning. He was hit from the back by the luxury SUV when Sonit Jain was on his way to home. The victim suffered injures in the head. The accused decided to take him to the hospital instead of taking him to a nearby hospital, he drove him to Moolchand Hospital and told the staff that he found him on the road in an unconscious state. The victim was declared brought dead. After this, Sonit Jain fled from the hospital. The police have arrested the businessman.