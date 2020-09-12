Interesting!!! A barber gets Rs. 60,000 for a single haircut!!! Read more…

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh minister asked a young barber to demonstrate his skills on stage during a function. The incident took place at Gulaimal in Khandwa district. Forest minister Vijay Shah was attending a function in Khandwa when a local named Rohidas sought his help to set up a barbershop. Shah called Rohidas on the stage and asked him to give him a haircut and shave during the function.

The barber, wearing a mask, demonstrated his skills by cutting the minister’s hair and giving him a shave. The minister satisfied with the job and paid Rohidas Rs 60,000 on the spot. The minister said that he wanted to assure people that it is safe to get a haircut from barbers if precautionary measures are taken. The money was paid from the minister’s discretionary fund. The government would provide loans through banks to the youth who want to start their own small businesses, the Minister added. They will only have to repay the principal amount while the state government will pay the interest, the minister said.