Interesting!!! Safety first:- Before robbing a jewelry men sanitize their hands!!!

Aligarh: The fear of contracting the virus is so much that now even criminals have been strictly following the Covid-19 protocols! They might not fear of arrest and jail, but Covid-19 is something that really scares them.

Two men casually walk in a jewelry store wearing masks and sanitize their hands following full coronavirus protocol. They whip out guns and start robbing the store as a third man joins them, CCTV footage from the store shows. The robbery took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh at around 2 pm today. Store workers probably assumed the men were customers when they were offered sanitizer.

The robbers calmly sanitize their hands and then casually point country-made guns at the store workers as they proceeded to stuff their bag with jewelry allegedly worth Rs. 40 lakh. One of the robbers jumps over the counter and takes out currency notes and more jewelry. According to the reports, they robbed 30,000 to 40,000 in cash. The robbery is over in less than half a minute – the accused then leave the store as swiftly as they had come in.