IPL 2020:- A player from USA, for the first time in the IPL history !!!

For the first time in history, the IPL will have a participant, an American cricketer. He will replace the injured Harry Gurney, who pulled out of the IPL and is set to undergo a shoulder injury. Khan was part of the Trinbago Knight Riders’ squad which remained unbeaten. In the tournament, Khan picked up eight wickets from eight matches with an economy rate of 7.43. As per reports, Khan was on KKR’s radar last season as well but no deal could be worked out.

Khan was selected in a USA squad for the first time for the 2016 Auty Cup and ICC WCL Division Four in Los Angeles. On his CPL debut, Khan dismissed Kumar Sangakkara with his first delivery. Back in December 2019, in an interview, Ali, who had registered for the IPL auction, had said getting picked in the IPL would be like a ‘dream come true’.