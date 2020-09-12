Man finds a bottle with 35-year old message…Read more!!!

MILTON: A kayaker discovered a message in a bottle floating in a Delaware river, the letter then reunited with the women who wrote in 35-years ago.

Brad Wachsmuth thought the bottle floating in the water was a piece of trash when he spotted it, just a few days after Tropical Storm Isaias swept through the area. “As we usually do as kayakers, we try to pick up trash out of the water when we can,” he told .

But Wachsmuth’s friend noticed there was something inside, and the two fished out the letter written by Cathi Riddle and her cousin, Stacey Wells, dated 35 years ago — Aug. 1, 1985. It described their family pets and asked potential future readers if they had any of their own, among other childhood naughtyness.

Wachsmuth brought the letter to the Milton Historical Society and they tried to reach out to family and put the two in touch. Riddle still lived just miles away in Milton, and Wachsmuth was able to return the letter to her . He said he was surprised it ended up in the same waters after decades of storms and tides, but Riddle suggested that maybe, it was fate. “My cousin and I were staying at the beach and we decided to write the letter and send it out and see how far it went,” Riddle told the station. “It didn’t travel very far, but perhaps it traveled the world and came back.”