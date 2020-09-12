Man kills woman for stealing money for ‘liquor’, dumps body in toilet!!!

Hyderabad: Stealing money from lover to buy liquor for consumption, proved death for a 40-year-old woman in Secunderabad city of Telangana. Her 35-year-old lover murdered her after a fight over the issue and dumped her body inside a public toilet.Police recovered decomposed body of the victim with injury marks on her chest and shoulder from an unused sulabh complex near Bible House Railway Bridge on Tuesday. She was found only in undergarments as all other belongings of her were missing. Subsequently, police registered a case of murder and initiated an investigation leading to the arrested of the accused on Thursday.

During the probe, police identified the victim as Bhoolakshmi, a native of Andhra Pradesh. The accused, identified as Mangamuri Venkata, also belongs to the same district. He had shifted to Secunderabad in February. An affair started between the two after they met at Uppal bus stop five months ago. Venkata confessed to having killed Bhoolakshmi after a fight on Sunday. He also revealed that they were living together and used to consume alcohol together.

While talking about the incident, Venkata said, “On Sunday, they consumed alcohol and slept, while the accused was in sleep, the now-deceased woman took Rs 1,200 from his pocket and went to consume more alcohol and when she returned, he got angry and quarrelled with her and beat her. He then went out and consumed alcohol and planned to kill her.

DCP Kalmeshwar Shingenavar said after returning home, Venkata gave more liquor to Bhoolakshmi and when she slept, he throttled her neck with his leg. He then left the body in the house for over 24 hours for avoiding suspicion and later dumped it inside to toilet.Police said Bhoolakshmi had earlier secretly taken a sum of Rs 5,000 from Venkata’s pocket.