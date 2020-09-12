“Minor Boy” Fakes as An Insurance Agent ,Cheats “Rs 6 Crore” From an Old Man !!!

New Delhi: A 17-year-old school drop-out for cheating an 86-year-old man of Rs 6 crore by posing as an agent of an insurance company. The accused juvenile transferred the funds from the elderly man’s bank accounts to an account opened using fake documents, officials said. During the investigation, the officers found that the minor boy and his companions had set up an insurance firm using fake credentials. He contacted the old man on the pretext of helping him in claiming his insurance money and convinced him to share the details of his bank accounts. Following this, he transferred the funds to his account.

The other members of the gang were arrested earlier, while the teenager was evading his awareness, officers said. The EWO tweeted:

With apprehension of a juvenile who posed himself as major for opening bank account in his name,EOW @DelhiPolice busted a Telephonic Insurance Fraud racket which cheated a senior citizen ? 6 cr.The gang was running call centres for Insurance companies promotional calls.@CPDelhi — Economic Offences Wing, Delhi (@EOWDelhi) September 10, 2020

The teenager, who is a resident of Central Delhi, had opened a bank account in the name of Ritwik Bansal. After transferring money from the accounts of victims, he used to withdraw it from ATMs.According to the investigating officers, the members of the gang had opened as many as 35 bank accounts. Investigations are underway to ascertain the number of people who have been duped by the gang so far.