Newly-wed woman jumps off a mall, 2 days after her husband’s death..

Indore: A woman jumped from the third floor a mall in Vijay Nagar, Madhya Pradesh, and tried to commit suicide. The woman’s husband died in an accident two days ago. The girl took this step in the same sorrow. A note has been recovered from her, in which she has expressed her desire to cremate herself along with her husband. Seeing the girl jump, the employees ran to save her, but could not save her. Mall employees rushed the woman to a nearby private hospital for treatment. A sudden chronology caused panic in the mall.

According to reports, the woman was married to a young man from Ujjain 15 days ago. The young man died in the accident two days ago. After this accident, the girl tried to commit suicide. A note has also been recovered from the girl, in which she wrote that my last rites should also be performed with the husband. Her father’s number was found in the bag. According to the informations, the father was going to take the daughter with him to Faridabad after the accident. Both of them left for the airport in the morning, where the daughter went out drinking juice and disappeared from the scene.

Mall employee Salim Khan said “the incident took place around 12.15 pm. All of us were busy in our work. Then suddenly there was a sound of screaming. We saw a girl standing on the third floor and trying to jump. We all tried to stop her by making noise. Two people ran to save her, but on seeing it the girl jumped. Perhaps she was under some kind of stress. We reached her and picked her up immediately and took her to the hospital by auto. She suffered a head and leg injury”.